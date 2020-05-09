Immunomodulators Market report, 2017 – 2025: Product Scope, Market Size, Retail Prices and Market Prospects

Immunomodulator is a chemical agent employed to regulate or normalize the immune system of the human body. Immunomodulators can offer an effective treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), particularly its types: ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). Furthermore, they are widely used in organ transplantations and in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Sometimes, steroids are prescribed to be used with immunomodulators to accelerate the effect of immunomodulators Market.

The global immunomodulators market is driven by the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rising cases of organ transplantation, increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease, high rates of diagnosis and treatment of the aforementioned disorders, growing awareness about IBD and autoimmune disorders, competition between key players and local players, and high availability of immunomodulators across the world. Remarkable investments in R&D and technological advancements are projected to propel the global immunomodulators market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the global immunomodulators market is likely to face challenges from side-effects (for example, pain, inflammation, hypertension, epilepsy, headache, etc.) of immunomodulators and stringent regulatory policies regarding immunomodulators.

Based on application, the global immunomodulators market can be segmented into human and veterinary. According to the Cancer Investigation, immunomodulators have exhibited strong efficacy in the treatment of cancer and AIDS. Furthermore, according to a study conducted by the International Journal of Oral Health & Medical Research, immunomodulators are effective options for the treatment of oral diseases. In terms of disease type, the global immunomodulators market can be segmented into inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), autoimmune diseases, organ transplantations, cancer, and others (AIDS, oral diseases, etc.). Based on drug type, immunomodulators market has been divided into immuno-suppressants and immuno-stimulants. In terms of route of administration, the global immunomodulators market can be segmented into oral, parenteral, and others. Based on distribution channel, immunomodulators market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drugs stores, and others.

Geographically, the global immunomodulators market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), around 0.24% and 0.29% of the people in the U.S. suffered from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis respectively, in 2016. On the other hand, the estimated rate of prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis stood at 0.0015%–0.21% and 0.0024%–0.294% respectively, in 2016, representing high prevalence of the two diseases in Nordic countries and the U.K. North America and Europe are expected to hold significant shares of the global immunomodulators markets during the forecast period, owing to significant prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing number of organ transplantation cases, technological advancements, wide availability of immunomodulator products, and developed health care infrastructure in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the third-largest share of the global immunomodulators market between 2017 and 2025. Immunomodulators market in the region is anticipated to expand at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, due to large patient pool, growing awareness about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, availability of generic immunomodulators, presence of local players, and competition between key players and local players in the region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to display sluggish growth during the forecast period. Indu

Key players operating in the global immunomodulators market are Biocon, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Antares Pharma, Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Patterson Veterinary, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Interferon Sciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, Biogen, CSL Behring, Bayer AG, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Notable events in immunomodulators market include: a) recall of histocyamine sulphate by Virtus Pharmaceuticals Opco II, LLC in September 2016 and b) launch of innovative macrocyclic peptides by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in August 2017.

