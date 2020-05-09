INDUSTRIAL NITROGEN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Industrial Nitrogen market status and forecast, categorizes the global Industrial Nitrogen market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair Technology

Air Products

Messer

Yingde Gases Group

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group

CUDD

UIG

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nitrogen

Pure Nitrogen

High Purity Nitrogen

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Science and Research

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Research Report 2018

1 Industrial Nitrogen Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Nitrogen

1.2 Industrial Nitrogen Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Nitrogen

1.2.4 Pure Nitrogen

1.2.5 High Purity Nitrogen

1.3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Nitrogen Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Science and Research

1.4 Global Industrial Nitrogen Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 25 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Nitrogen (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Industrial Nitrogen Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 The Linde Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 The Linde Group Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Air Liquide

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Air Liquide Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Praxair Technology

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Praxair Technology Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Air Products

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Air Products Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Messer

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Messer Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Yingde Gases Group

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Yingde Gases Group Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Industrial Nitrogen Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO Industrial Nitrogen Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



