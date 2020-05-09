Industrial Paper Sacks Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Environmentally sustainable industrial paper sacks are predicted to remain the most preferred, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art packaging solution for powered materials, as per a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), a multinational market intelligence firm. The global sales of industrial paper sacks is expected to generate approximately US$ 5.5 Billion, in 2019. Demand analysis indicates a moderate year-on-year growth rate of nearly 4.3 percent, during the same period. Superior functionality, sustainability and cost efficiency associated with industrial paper sacks, makes it a preferred packaging choice for numerous powdered goods such as flour, cement, and animal feed among others, thereby, increasing the sales revenue of industrial paper sacks.

Sustainability to Remain a Key Demand Driver

Industrial paper sacks demand is projected to remain promising considering improvement in four key areas, including reduction in electricity consumption, reduction in greenhouse emission, lesser fossil fuel consumption, and continuous improvements in carbon footprint. Packaging manufacturers are increasingly offering safe and effective solutions by incorporating highly sustainable materials in packaging. In addition, manufacturers are optimizing the raw materials and enhancing sack construction to further improve the products’ sustainability credentials. Stringent government regulations banning plastic sacks will remain a critical factor pushing the demand for industrial paper sacks, in the global market.

Hybrid Industrial Paper Sacks Manufacturing to Open Opportunities

Since conventional industrial paper sacks tends to be rain and moisture sensitive, it weakens the packaging, thereby, affecting the shelf-life of the product. Manufacturers are increasingly using High-density polyethylene (HDPE) for a protective outer coating of the industrial paper sacks—resulting in hybrid paper-plastic sacks. Apart from offering an impressive outdoor performance and easy recyclability, the newly developed hybrid industrials sacks is projected to remain the most preferred packaging solution for construction materials such as cement and gypsum as well as other moisture-sensitive materials. The bag is even suitable for filling up content at temperatures of 90°C. Hybrid variants are also likely to streamline supply chain management.

“Weight-carrying limitations and weather-sensitivity of industrial paper sacks are some pain points being addressed by manufacturers. Billerudkorsnas, a key manufacturer of industrial paper sacks, has added waterproof industrial paper sacks to its product portfolio, thereby eliminating product waste and ensuring fast and higher filling speed”, Senior Analyst, Future Market Insights.

Industrial Paper Sacks Sales Concentrated in Emerging Markets

Developing markets of Asia Pacific (more than 1/4th of the total market share) are expected to exhibit substantial demand for industrial paper sacks, given the expanding urban landscape and building & construction industry. As per FMI analysis, China is predicted to remain in the fore, with a notable growth in production and consumption of industrial paper sacks, over the past decade. India, on the other hand, will remain a key revenue contributor, given the recent economic boom in the region. In addition, high investments in the building & construction and agriculture industries are expected to create ample opportunities for manufacturers of industrial paper sacks, in the emerging markets.

Manufacturers Focus on Product Portfolio Expansion to Sustained Market Presence

In a highly fragmented landscape, tier-3 manufacturers of industrial paper sacks are projected to contribute approximately 70-80 percent revenue to the global market. However, tier-1 manufactures may prove dominance over the global industrial paper sacks market, in terms of their bargaining power, given their application-specific product offerings. On the other hand, given the high competitiveness amongst manufacturers, threat of substitutes in the form of flexible intermediate bulk containers and heavy duty bags, with superior high capacity and strength, remains exceptionally high. The global industrial paper sacks market is most likely to offer opportunities to new entrants, considering expanding application across a host of end-use sectors.

“Manufacturers are focused on expanding their portfolios to cater to the growing demand from end users. In addition, there seems to be a key focus on design, to enable optimum consumer convenience, such as the temperature-controlled packaging. Industrial paper sacks manufacturers are also ramping up their production lines, designed to be compatible with sack filler machines”, Senior Analyst, FMI.

Key Insights from Segmental Analysis:

In terms of grade, unbleached industrial paper sacks is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period, with more than 70 percent market share.

Expanding at the most steady CAGR, less than 2-ply segment by thickness will remain the most preferred variant, versus 2 ply, 3 ply, and more than 3 ply categories. The less than 2 ply segment is expected to witness a peak y-o-y growth rate of 5.6 percent, during 2023-2025

Pinched bottom open mouth industrial paper sacks will witness maximum adoption given its applicability in packaging expensive or sensitive products.

