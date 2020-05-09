Innovative Report on Perfluoropolyethers Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2024

Industry Overview of Perfluoropolyethers Market

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties.

Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.

Segmentation by product type: , PFPE Oil, PFPE Grease,

Segmentation by application: , Aerospace, Electronic, Chemical, Other Industries

The key manufacturers covered in this report: , Dupont (Chemours), SOLVAY, DAIKIN, Dow Corning, Klüber Lubrication, ICAN, M&I Materials Limited, Nye Lubricants, Hunan Nonferrous, IKV Tribology, ,

