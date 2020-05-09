IO-Link Market Business Overview and Insights 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on IO-Link Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global IO-Link market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IO-Link volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IO-Link market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

Balluff

Ifm Electronic

SICK

Rockwell Automation

Festo

Omron

Bosch Rexforth

Banner Engineering

Hans Turck

Pepperl & Fuchs

Datalogic

Belden

Bernecker + Rainer

Comtrol Corporation

Beckhoff Automation Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

IO-Link Masters

IO-Link Devices Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical Devices

Semiconductor and Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 IO-Link Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IO-Link

1.2 IO-Link Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IO-Link Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 IO-Link Masters

1.2.3 IO-Link Devices

1.3 IO-Link Segment by Application

1.3.1 IO-Link Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical Devices

1.3.4 Semiconductor and Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global IO-Link Market by Region

1.4.1 Global IO-Link Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global IO-Link Market Size

1.5.1 Global IO-Link Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global IO-Link Production (2014-2025)

2 Global IO-Link Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IO-Link Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global IO-Link Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global IO-Link Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers IO-Link Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 IO-Link Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IO-Link Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 IO-Link Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global IO-Link Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global IO-Link Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global IO-Link Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America IO-Link Production

3.4.1 North America IO-Link Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe IO-Link Production

3.5.1 Europe IO-Link Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China IO-Link Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China IO-Link Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan IO-Link Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan IO-Link Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global IO-Link Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global IO-Link Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America IO-Link Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe IO-Link Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China IO-Link Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan IO-Link Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global IO-Link Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global IO-Link Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global IO-Link Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global IO-Link Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global IO-Link Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global IO-Link Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global IO-Link Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IO-Link Business

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Siemens IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Balluff

7.2.1 Balluff IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Balluff IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ifm Electronic

7.3.1 Ifm Electronic IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ifm Electronic IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SICK

7.4.1 SICK IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SICK IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockwell Automation

7.5.1 Rockwell Automation IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockwell Automation IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Festo

7.6.1 Festo IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Festo IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Omron

7.7.1 Omron IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Omron IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bosch Rexforth

7.8.1 Bosch Rexforth IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Bosch Rexforth IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Banner Engineering

7.9.1 Banner Engineering IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Banner Engineering IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hans Turck

7.10.1 Hans Turck IO-Link Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 IO-Link Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hans Turck IO-Link Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Pepperl & Fuchs

7.12 Datalogic

7.13 Belden

7.14 Bernecker + Rainer

7.15 Comtrol Corporation

7.16 Beckhoff Automation

8 IO-Link Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 IO-Link Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IO-Link

8.4 IO-Link Industrial Chain Analysis

