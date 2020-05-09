Know the Key Areas For Investments In Goat Cheese Market – Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Industry Overview of Goat Cheese Market

Cheese is a food derived from milk that is produced in a wide range of flavors, textures, and forms by coagulation of the milk protein casein. It comprises proteins and fat from milk, usually the milk of cows, buffalo, goats, or sheep.

Goat cheese is cheese made from goat’s milk.

The Europe Goat Cheese industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in France, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Greece, such as Eurial, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Fromagerie Moreau Pontlevoy, Président and Abergavenny Fine Foods. At present, Eurial is the world leader, holding 29.32% consumption market share in 2017.

The Europe consumption of Goat Cheese increases from 61878 MT in 2013 to 73248 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 4.3%. In 2017, the Europe Goat Cheese consumption market is led by France is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 49.28% of Europe consumption of Goat Cheese.

Goat Cheese downstream is wide and recently Goat Cheese has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Retail and Food Service. The Goat Cheese market is mainly driven by growing demand for Retail. Retail accounts for nearly 65% of total downstream consumption of Goat Cheese in Europe.

Segmentation by product type: , Fresh Goat Cheese, Aged Goat Cheese, Others,

Segmentation by application: , Retail, Food Service

The key manufacturers covered in this report: , Eurial, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Fromagerie Moreau Pontlevoy, Président, Abergavenny Fine Foods, Delamere Dairy, Ile de France, Le Larry, Henri Willig, LÁCTEOS SEGARRA, ,

