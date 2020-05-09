Learn details of the Vacuum Chamber Packaging Machines Market: global industry analysis by 2028

Vacuum packaging: An Overview

The global foodservice industry has witnessed steady growth in the past couple of decades. To cater to the growing demand for processed food, foodservice chains and food retailers prefer packaging solutions such as vacuum chamber packaging machines. Vacuum packing food is one of the most preferred methods, the need of which arises from a growing demand for extended shelf life of food products, enhanced food quality and safety. Apart from extending shelf life of the products, vacuum chamber packaging machines are mostly used for package volume reduction and corrosion prevention. Vacuum chamber packaging machines are also widely used in non-food applications, such as in the medical industry, where they also perform the function of seal integrity validation. Vacuum packaging is also preferred due to its ability to retard bacterial growth in raw or cured food. The outlook for the growth of the global vacuum chamber packaging machines market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Vacuum chamber packaging machines market: Dynamics

The demand for vacuum chamber packaging machines is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for packaging solutions which are lightweight, and recyclable. Since vacuum packaging consumes less space, a significant demand is anticipated to be generated, mostly from the emerging economies. The U.S. retail sales of packaged food are projected to grow at a Y-o-Y of 1.6% during 2018-2019. In emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region such as Indi, there has been a growth in the women working population. Increasing number of single person household, smaller families, and working women are the key drivers of the growth of packaged food consumption in these countries. Furthermore, there are other factors which play a key role in increasing preference for vacuum packaging, and by extension, vacuum chamber packaging machines. These machines are highly preferred for sous-vide cooking, and to impart a professional presentation to the food in high-end hotels. In addition, one of the most trending cooking techniques include controlled temperature cooking, which requires the food to be vacuum packed. Vacuum chamber packaging is used to achieve one of the highest levels of quality. Therefore, due to the profitability associated with vacuum packaging, the demand for such machines is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global vacuum chamber packaging machines market: Research methodology

A robust methodology was used to arrive at the market size of vacuum chamber packaging machines. Both supply-side and demand side analysis were performed.

Supply-side analysis

The key manufacturers of vacuum chamber packaging machines were identified, and their revenues were tracked with the help of primary interviews and paid databases such as Factiva, Avention, and Morningstar, among others. The revenue generated by the sale of packaging machinery business was carefully tracked for each company, from which, the revenue generation from the sale of vacuum chamber packaging machines was mapped. The production capacity of each key player was tracked. Based on the data, a tier analysis was performed to classify the companies under different revenue categories.

Demand-side analysis

The demand for packaging machinery was carefully tracked. The data was split among various end use industries and applications for vacuum chamber packaging machines to arrive at the demand. Various sources were cited to validate the numbers obtained, industry experts (sales and business heads of key companies, paid interviews with independent packaging consultants, etc.) were contacted, along with extensive desk research.

Global vacuum chamber packaging machines market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global vacuum chamber packaging machines market are – Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.,Tam-Tas Packaging & Processing Machinery,Asgaard Packaging,Henkovac Vacuum Systems,Henkelman Ltd.,AMAC, Inc.,New Diamond Vac.,Sipromac Inc.,KOMET Maschinenfabrik GmbH,Multivac, Inc.,WEBOMATIC Maschinenfabrik GmbH,Henkovac,Sammic S.L.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

