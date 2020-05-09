LIQUID ARGON MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Liquid Argon market status and forecast, categorizes the global Liquid Argon market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Air Liquide
Prax Air
Air Products
The Linde Group
Messer
Yingde Gases Group
BAOWU
TAIYO NIPPON SANSO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group
Shandong Steel
HBIS Group
thyssenkrupp AG
Chemix Specialty Gases And Equipment
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
3N
4N
5.5N
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Soldering
Smelting
Semiconductor Industry
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Liquid Argon Market Research Report 2018
1 Liquid Argon Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Argon
1.2 Liquid Argon Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Liquid Argon Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Liquid Argon Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 3N
1.2.4 4N
1.2.5 5.5N
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Global Liquid Argon Segment by Application
1.3.1 Liquid Argon Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Soldering
1.3.3 Smelting
1.3.4 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Liquid Argon Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 26 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Liquid Argon (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Liquid Argon Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Liquid Argon Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Liquid Argon Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Air Liquide
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Air Liquide Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Prax Air
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Prax Air Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Air Products
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Air Products Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 The Linde Group
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 The Linde Group Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Messer
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Messer Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Yingde Gases Group
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Yingde Gases Group Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 BAOWU
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 BAOWU Liquid Argon Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
