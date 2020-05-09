Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests include

Advpharma Inc

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH

Courtagen Life Sciences Inc

DiagnoCure Inc. (Inactive)

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMarker Strategies LLC

Emory University

Epigenomics AG

GlycoZym

HalioDx SAS

Louisville Bioscience, Inc.

Mayo Clinic US

Market Size Split by Type

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Rapid Tests

Molecular Assays

Tissue Arrays

Circulating Tumor Cells

Pharmacodiagnostics

Biomarkers

Other Diagnostics Methods

Market Size Split by Application

Precision Medicine

Personalized Medicine

Cancer Monitoring

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Immunoassays

1.4.3 Flow Cytometry

1.4.4 Rapid Tests

1.4.5 Molecular Assays

1.4.6 Tissue Arrays

1.4.7 Circulating Tumor Cells

1.4.8 Pharmacodiagnostics

1.4.9 Biomarkers

1.4.10 Other Diagnostics Methods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Precision Medicine

1.5.3 Personalized Medicine

1.5.4 Cancer Monitoring

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……………..

