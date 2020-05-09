Mammalian Target of Rapamycin Inhibitors Market Research Report 2024

The global mTOR inhibitors market is witnessing considerable growth due to their application in several therapeutic areas such as cancer, renal dysfunction and eye disorders. The regulatory bodies are providing funding and designation to the drug candidates for advancement of their products. Moreover, the increasing awareness related to the effective use of mTOR inhibitors, in combination with chemotherapy and its implications in cancer therapy is also supporting the growth of global market. Different classification of mTOR inhibitors and their unique features is leading to their increased demand. Among the different generations of mTOR inhibitors, third generation mTOR inhibitors exploit the unique juxtaposition of two drug-binding pockets to create a bivalent interaction that allows inhibition of resistant mutants.

The involvement of antibiotics and proteins for drug development and technological advancements for mTOR inhibitors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global market. However, high cost of the marketed drugs and complexity in understanding the mechanism of action are the limitations associated with mTOR inhibitors, which are hampering the growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for mTOR inhibitors in 2015, owing to the large number of research and development activities, high healthcare expenditure, and high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American mTOR inhibitors market and it is expected to remain the largest market globally, during the forecast period. The supporting government regulations taken by the federal government is the key driving factor of the U.S. mTOR inhibitors market.

Europe is the second largest market for mTOR inhibitors. During the forecast period, the mTOR inhibitors market would witness highest growth in Asia-Pacific, attributed to increasing number of new entrants, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chroic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The key players operating in the global market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Ability Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, MEI Pharma, Verastem, Inc., Phusis Therapeutics, Inc., and Co-D Therapeutics, Inc.

