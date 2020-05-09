Manure Spreaders 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.60% and Forecast to 2022
Manure spreader is a machine that is used to spread fertilizers over an arable land. This is used for transferring barnyard manure, composted manure from stores to the fields. The global manure spreader market is estimated to experience a steady growth in terms of volume sales during the forecast period. Shrinking labor force in countries like the US and India is leading to substantial losses and is encouraging many farmers to use manual spreaders.
The analysts forecast the global manure spreaders market to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global manure spreaders market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2517890-global-manure-spreaders-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Manure Spreaders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AGCO
• CNH Industrial
• CLAAS
• Deere & Company
Other prominent vendors
• Agrihire
• Çelikel
• Degelman
• Delica
• Katyas Corporation
• KUHN
• KUBOTA
• Lely
• Shelbourne Reynolds Engineering
• Tirth Agro Technology
Market driver
• Support from government in the form of subsidies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Increasing sales of pre-owned machinery
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of new manure spreaders
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2517890-global-manure-spreaders-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Segmentation by distribution channel
• Comparison by distribution channel
• Offline stores – market size & forecast
• Online stores – market size & forecast
• Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Development of new manure spreaders
• Incorporation of precision-farming technologies
• Increased price of fuel
• Other prominent trends
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key competitive strategies
• Competitive assessment of top three vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• AGCO
• CNH Industrial
• CLAAS
• Deere & Company
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349