Medical Floor Mats Market – Covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors 2018 to 2028

The Research Report on " Medical Floor Mats Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2028 ", includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain.

Medical Floor Mats Market Overview :

Medical floor mats are introduced to provide long-lasting relief from the aches and pains from standing on hard floor surfaces and provides superior comfort to doctors, surgeons, and technicians. This medical mats are scientifically engineered with patented gel technology. Medical mats are often used in surgical and operating rooms to provide anti-fatigue relief while not absorbing any liquids or fluids. This ISO certified mats help control debris and other contaminants and afford comfort when standing for hours during surgery or extended examination work

Medical floor mats help keep a healthcare facility clean and sterile. Antimicrobial medical matting solutions contain a sterilizing agent that kills and inhibits the growth of gram positive and gram negative bacteria and fungus, thereby ensuring a microbe- or germfree medical environment,. Medical floor mats are also slip resistant and anti-fatigue mats, which ensures workplace safety and workforce comfort respectively.

Medical floor mats come with all the requisite specialized features, such as being antimicrobial, antibacterial, and chemical resistant. Medical flooring solutions usually double as anti-slip floor mats because they also offer traction and hence provide floor safety in the workplace. These mats also provide ergonomic benefits to all medical personnel who stand too long while performing their duties.

The medical mats have specialized gel that contours to feet to relieve fatigue and a foam layer to further reduce discomfort to neck, back, legs, knees and feet. These surgical mats boast both anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties for use in labs as well as surgical and operating rooms. These mats provides the necessary friction to maintain traction while wearing both damp and dry surgical booties.

The price ranges of the medical floor mats are from US$ 110 for 18” x 24” to US$ 210 for 20” x 48”.

Medical Floor Mats Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of surgical incidence is one of the key factor which demands for medical floor mats in hospitals, surgical centers, and in emergency rooms. Availability in various sizes, and different material types are the other major propelling factors which are boosting the demand of medical floor mats, worldwide. However, unawareness in under developing countries and less geographical presence are the major hindering factor which is restricting the market to grow.

