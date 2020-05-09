MEMRISTOR DEVICES 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 69.35% AND FORECAST TO 2022

A memristor device is a combination of memory and resistor. This two-terminal electrical component deals with magnetic flux and electric charge. Memristor devices can store and recall the amount of charge that was flowing through them and regulate the flow of current in a circuit. Memristor devices are critical in resisting current variations and are non-volatile. As of 2016, the market was not commercialized and is still in its introductory stages. The market size revenue is generated only through the R&D investments from the vendors and other institutes.

The analysts forecast the global memristor devices market to grow at a CAGR of 69.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global memristor devices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Memristor Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Hewlett-Packard

• Intel

• SAMSUNG

• SK HYNIX

Other prominent vendors

• Micron Technology

• SanDisk

• Toshiba

Market driver

• Advent of IoT driving explosive growth of wireless computing devices

Market challenge

• Declining prices of flash memory cards

Market trend

• Growing acceptance of wearable devices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Electronics – Market size & forecast

• Industrial – Market size & forecast

• Healthcare – Market size & forecast

• Others – Market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Molecular and ionic film memristor device – Market size & forecast

• Spin-based and magnetic memristor device – Market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size & forecast

• APAC – Market size & forecast

• EMEA – Market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing acceptance of wearable devices

• Growing demand for data centers

• Increased smart home traction

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendors

..…..Continued

