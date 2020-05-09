MOLDED PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Molded Plastic Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Molded Plastic Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Molded plastics can be modified by adding pigments to their polymers.
Higher demand for flexible and functional packaging, largely for packaged food, frozen foods and beverages, is projected to positively impact segment growth in the near future.
Furthermore, rapidly increasing use of rigid packaging containers and canisters for industrial applications in construction, energy, and automotive sectors is expected to benefit market growth over the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Alpha Packaging
APEX Plastics
Plastipak
Sidel
Silgan
First American Plastic
Graham Packaging
Hassan Plas Packaging
HTI plastics
Linpac
R&D Molders
Resilux
RPC
Sonoco
Streamline Plastic
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Molded polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
Molded polyethylene (PE)
Molded polypropylene (PP)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Packaging
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2018
1 Molded Plastic Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Molded Plastic Packaging
1.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Molded polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
1.2.4 Molded polyethylene (PE)
1.2.5 Molded polypropylene (PP)
1.3 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Molded Plastic Packaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Molded Plastic Packaging (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Alpha Packaging
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Alpha Packaging Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 APEX Plastics
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 APEX Plastics Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Plastipak
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Plastipak Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Sidel
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Sidel Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Silgan
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Silgan Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 First American Plastic
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 First American Plastic Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Graham Packaging
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Molded Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Graham Packaging Molded Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
