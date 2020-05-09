MOLDED PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Molded Plastic Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Molded Plastic Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Molded plastics can be modified by adding pigments to their polymers.

Higher demand for flexible and functional packaging, largely for packaged food, frozen foods and beverages, is projected to positively impact segment growth in the near future.

Furthermore, rapidly increasing use of rigid packaging containers and canisters for industrial applications in construction, energy, and automotive sectors is expected to benefit market growth over the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Alpha Packaging

APEX Plastics

Plastipak

Sidel

Silgan

First American Plastic

Graham Packaging

Hassan Plas Packaging

HTI plastics

Linpac

R&D Molders

Resilux

RPC

Sonoco

Streamline Plastic

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Molded polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Molded polyethylene (PE)

Molded polypropylene (PP)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

