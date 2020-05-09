Molluscicides Market – Technology Progress Risk, Consumer Needs, Customer Preference Change 2018-2028

Molluscicides Market: An Overview

Molluscicides are special type of pesticides which are used to kill mollusks, specifically slugs and snails. Of the various end users, demand for these pesticides continues to remain concentrated for agricultural and gardening industries. Molluscicides are sometimes referred as bait as they are also used to entice mollusks. When molluscicides are ingested or touched by the snail or slug, then the chemicals contained in molluscicides alter their water balance, and it inhibits some of their body functions resulting in their demise. Molluscicides’s benefits encourage their demand among the farmers and gardeners.

Farmers are focusing on implementing novel crop management techniques such as high organic build and direct drilling to improve their quality of crop production. However, implementation of these techniques has encouraged the growth of the slugs and snail on the crops and soil, which has significantly hampered crop productivity. To prevent the growth of snails and slugs, farmers are investing in effective pesticides such as molluscicides. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global molluscicides market over the coming years.

Molluscicides Market: Segmentation

Globally, the molluscicides market has been segmented on the basis of type, material used, and application:

On the basis of type, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Oxidizing molluscicides

Non-oxidizing molluscicides

On the basis of material used, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Metaldehyde

Methiocarb

Ferrous phosphate

On the basis of application, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Agricultural activities

Ornaments and turfs

Industrial & commercial purposes

On the basis of region, the global molluscicides market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Molluscicides Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global molluscicides market are –

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

De Sangosse SAS

Neudorff GmbH KG.

Doff Portland Ltd.

Certis Europe B.V.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

