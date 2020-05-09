Multi-screen Video (Platform & Services) Market 2026 – Key players in the global multi – screen video (platform & services) market include International Business Corporation,

In the field of content delivery and broadcasting, content from multi – screen videos can be transformed into any other or multiple formats, resolutions, and bit rates to display the content on devices such as mobile phones, televisions, tablets, or a personal computer. Technological developments are leading to continuous innovations in the media industry. Today, people have altered their way of watching streaming content. Watching video content over mobile phones, tablets, and computers is the most common trend seen among the younger and middle – aged population, thus providing an opportunity for multi – screen video solution providers.

The global multi – screen video (platform & services) market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region. By component, the multi – screen video (platform & services) market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of software provided, the segment is further bifurcated into on-premise and cloud deployment. Presently, large size enterprises are focusing on the adoption of cloud technology as an essential model for their business process development. Similarly, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are also noting the advantages and moving toward cloud adoption to improve their productivity. These factors are estimated to generate new opportunities for cloud based multi – screen solution providers. On the basis of services, the global multi – screen video (platform & services) market has been segmented into implementation service, consulting, and integration service.

Based on end user, the global multi – screen video (platform & services) market can be segmented into large size enterprises and small and middle size enterprises (SME’s). Large size enterprises are estimated to have a larger share in the multi – screen video (platform & services) market due to their rising investments and rapid adoption of advanced technology, whereas low capital investments are further supporting the growth of small & medium enterprises in the market.

Region wise, the global multi – screen video (platform & services) market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to dominate the multi – screen video (platform & services) market in terms of revenue contribution share followed by Europe. North America is expected to witness major growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are projected to drive the growth of the market in this region due to rising investments in R&D of companies and technological advancements in this region. However, among all the regions, APAC is expected to create significant market opportunity for key players operating in the multi – screen video (platform & services) market due to growth in industrialization in this region during the forecast period. In APAC, the leading countries contributing to the growth of the multi – screen video (platform & services) market are Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Singapore.

Key players in the global multi – screen video (platform & services) market include Internationa Business Corporation, Divitel, TO THE NEW, Accedo Group, Cisco Systems, among the others. Key players are majorly focusing on introduction of advanced solution offerings with customized features in order to strengthen their position in the market. Multi – screen video (platform & services) enterprises are also focusing on modifying their pricing packages to strengthen their position in the global multi – screen video (platform & services) market. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing solutions diversifying their portfolio that can fulfill all the requirements of the end users. These vendors compete mainly in terms of customer relationship and the way they meet and address expectations of their end users.

