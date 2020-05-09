New Research Study on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market predicts steady growth till 2024

Industry Overview of Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Comprehensive analysis of the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market 2019-2024 Report Understand the entire scenario of the Industry. Data was accurately examined using effective qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques. It focuses on the recent development of top-tier industries to help provide guidance for industry growth. It provides various parameters that are the basic roots of your business such as vendors, sellers, and investors. It focuses on a global scale and structure to understand the existing structures of different industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4440 million by 2024, from US$ 2590 million in 2019.

An IMU is a self-contained system that measures linear acceleration and angular motion/rotational rate using a combination of (typically) three gyroscopes and three accelerometers. IMUs are used as components of navigation and guidance systems to track the position, velocity, and orientation of a vehicle throughout a particular mission.

Honeywell, Northrop Grumman and SAFRAN captured the top three revenue share spots in the IMU market in 2017. Honeywell dominated with 32.78 percent revenue share, followed by Northrop Grumman with 19.28 percent revenue share and SAFRAN with 9.12 percent revenue share.

In this study, the consumption of Inertial Measurement Unit divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 38.60%. In the Europe, total Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 31.00%. The market in China Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 13.86 %, In Middle East, total Inertial Measurement Unit accounted for 4.27 %, and in other region 12.28 %. Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

In terms of applications, the Defense segment was estimated to account for the highest sales volume share of 36.39 % in 2017. Industrial applications are significant today and are expected to be the most growing markets until 2025.

Segmentation by product type: , High-performance IMU, MEMS Based IMU (except for consumer and automotive grade),

Segmentation by application: , Defense, Commercial Aerospace, Other Industrial Application

The key manufacturers covered in this report: , Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman Corp, SAFRAN, Thales, Kearfott, KVH Industries, UTC, Systron Donner Inertial, IAI Tamam, L3 Technologies, VectorNav, SBG systems, Navgnss, Starneto, ,

