Ophthalmic Drugs Market | Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2025)

Ophthalmic drugs are extensively used to treat glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and other ophthalmic disorders. Introduction of novel ocular drug delivery approaches in the market has driven the manufacturers to develop innovative therapeutic approaches for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders.

The other key factors that boost the ophthalmic drug market size include high prevalence of glaucoma worldwide and rise in transition towards development of combination therapies for the treatment of glaucoma.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology over 27.1 million of North American population is suffering from Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) and this number is constantly rising. Thus, increasing eye disorders is fueling the growth of the global ophthalmic drugs market.

It was reported that around two-third of the population in the Asia Pacific region are blind or vision impaired. Moreover, development of various novel technologies in developing markets such as China and India is expected to improve healthcare facilities.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type

By Class

Anti-allergy

Anti-VEGF Agents

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-glaucoma

By Disease

Dry Eye

Allergies

Glaucoma

Infection

Retinal Disorders

Uveitis

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Pharmacy.

