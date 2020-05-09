Organ-on-Chip Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend by 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organ-On-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, and Lung-on-Chip): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,” the global organ-on-chip market was valued at $5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $170 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 63.2% from 2017 to 2023. Heart-on-chip segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global market is in its growth phase, and is expected to witness significant growth rate of 63.2% during the forecast period, due to surge in applications of organ-on-chip devices in the healthcare sector and increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global market in 2016, as advancements in cell biology, micro-fabrication, and micro-fluidics have led to the development of OOCs. In addition, rise in demand for lung- and kidney-based organ culture devices is expected to boost the market growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in research activities.

In 2016, the lung-on-chip segment accounted for the highest share in the market, while the heart-on-chip segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in applications of organ-on-chip devices for the cure of several cardiac diseases such as heart failures.

The key players profiled in the study are Emulate, Inc., AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., Insphero AG, Mimetas B.V, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., and Tara Biosystems. These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations to strengthen their foothold in the market.

The global organ-on-chip market is expected to grow at a significant rate of 63.2% from 2017 to 2023. An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a microfluidic cell culture device, which is developed using microchip manufacturing methods that contain continuously perfused chambers inhabited by living cells arranged to simulate tissue- and organ-level physiology.

Surge in applications of organ-on-chip devices in healthcare sector is expected to boost the growth of the organ-on-chip market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for organ-on-chip in drug screening is expected to fuel the market growth. However, nascent stage in R&D pertaining to OOCs is anticipated to hamper the demand of organ-on-chip market.

The global organ-on-chip market is expected to reach $170 million by 2023. Human-on-chip segment is expected to witness significant growth, due to rise in number of deaths by different cardiac diseases such as heart failure. Geographically, the North America market accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific organ-on-chip market is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The key market players in the global organ-on-chip industry have various adopted various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, business expansions, promotional activities, and strategic alliances to create awareness about the technology and increase its adoption across various verticals.

