Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025

Global Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) Market

Field-effect transistors (FETs) are a class of transistors used for signal amplification. An FET consists of two electrodes, a source, and a drain, which are connected by a channel. An electric charge is passed between the two electrodes via the channel. The conductivity of the FET will depend on how wide the electrical diameter or gate is. A small variation in the current will create a high variation in the voltage, thereby changing the amplitude of the signal created by the device.

An organic FET (OFET) includes a source, a drain, a layer of organic semiconductor, and gate electrodes. OFETs incorporate an organic semiconductor as a channel. An insulator layer, such as SiO2, is placed between the organic semiconductor and gate electrode. OFETs are extensively researched for their use in flexible displays as well as their applicability with other IC chipsets. Unlike silicon-based FETs, OFETs can be printed on plastic, flexible substrates at a lower temperature using solution-based techniques. This is an added advantage that enables the wider application of OFETs across a variety of flexible displays.

The global Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

n-Type transistor

p-Type transistor

Segment by Application

Flexible OLED Displays

Smart Cards

Tags

Others

