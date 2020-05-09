Otology Sponges Market – Report introduced new project SWOT analysis 2018-2028

Otology Sponges Market: Drivers and Restraints

An increase in the number of otology surgeries due to the availability of advanced surgical methods is expected to drive the market. Advanced methods of otology surgeries have spread significantly in the developing world, which is also contributing to the growth of the market. Ease of use due to flexibility and the compressed configuration of these sponges is also driving the market.

Otology sponges are sterile and available in different sizes, hence, they are effective in preventing ear canal infections. Increase in awareness about the availability of otology surgical treatment is contributing to market growth. The effectiveness of otology sponges in preventing ear canal infections and holding the shape of the eardrum is driving the market. However, low awareness among the general public about their usage is restraining market growth.

Otology Sponges Market: Segmentation

The global otology sponges market can be segmented on the basis of material, end user type and geography.

Based on material type, the otology sponges market is segmented as:

Latex-free otology sponges

General otology sponges

Based on end use, the otology sponges market is segmented as:

Hospitals

ENT clinics

Otology Sponges Market: Overview

The global otology sponges market is expected to grow steadily owing to an increase in the number of otology surgeries. Advanced technological intervention for otology surgeries is also boosting the otology sponges market. By material type, the otology sponges market is expected to be dominated by latex-free otology sponges. By end users, the otology sponges market is expected to be dominated by ENT clinics owing to an increase in the number of outpatient surgeries. The widespread availability of otology sponges in different sizes makes them easy to use and one can wear them comfortably. Moreover, the number of otology surgical procedures has increased in developing countries as well, which is boosting the market in these countries.

Otology Sponges Market: Regional Outlook

The global otology sponges market is majorly dominated by North America owing to a significant number of otology surgical procedures in the region. Europe is the second most lucrative market owing to the availability of advanced otology surgical methods. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative otology sponges markets owing to an increase in awareness about otology surgical treatments. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are potential markets for otology sponges because of their large population base. Latin America is also a lucrative market owing to the higher adoption of otology sponges. However, the Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative otology sponges market due to lack of awareness and the low availability of advanced otology surgical methods.

Otology Sponges Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in otology sponges market are DeRoyal Industries, Inc.; Boston Medical Products, Inc.; Summit Medical, Inc.; American Surgical Company LLC; Medtronic and Olympus Corporation.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

