Paints and Varnishes Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Jotun Hempel, National Paints, Al-Jazeera, Akzo Nobel, Sigma (PPG) and Forecast to 2024

Global Paints and Varnishes Market

Description

Paint is any colored liquid which on drying, form a thin surface coat and has specific functions perform. Paints are used to protect metals, timber, or plastered surfaces from the corrosive effects of weather, heat, moisture or gases etc.

Varnishes are more or less transparent liquids which are used to provide a protective surface coating in much the same way as paints do” At the same time they allow the original surface to show but add a lustrous and glossy finish to it.

Scope of the Report:

The Consumption of paints and varnishes mainly distributes in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Consumption volume of paints and varnishes from the two regions contributed about 84.11% share in 2015 in GCC regions. Jotun, Hempel and National Paints are the leading players of paints and varnishes in GCC regions with widespread sales network.

This report focuses on the Paints and Varnishes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jotun

Hempel

National Paints

Al-Jazeera

Akzo Nobel

Sigma (PPG)

Raghagan

Berger

RPM

Oasis Amercoat

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

Rose Paint

Axaltas (DuPont)

Paintco

Caparol (DAW)

Ocean Paints

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Decorative Paints

Performance Coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Industrial Application

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paints and Varnishes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Decorative Paints

1.2.2 Performance Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Jotun

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Paints and Varnishes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Jotun Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Hempel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hempel Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 National Paints

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Paints and Varnishes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 National Paints Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Al-Jazeera

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Paints and Varnishes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Al-Jazeera Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Akzo Nobel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Paints and Varnishes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Akzo Nobel Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sigma (PPG)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Paints and Varnishes Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sigma (PPG) Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

