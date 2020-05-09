Pimozide Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Industry Overview of Pimozide Market

Comprehensive analysis of the Pimozide Market 2019-2024 Report Understand the entire scenario of the Industry. Data was accurately examined using effective qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques. It focuses on the recent development of top-tier industries to help provide guidance for industry growth. It provides various parameters that are the basic roots of your business such as vendors, sellers, and investors. It focuses on a global scale and structure to understand the existing structures of different industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pimozide market will register a -1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11 million by 2024, from US$ 12 million in 2019.

Pimozide (sold under the brand name Orap) is an antipsychotic drug of the diphenylbutylpiperidine class. It was discovered at Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1963. It has a high potency compared to chlorpromazine (ratio 50-70:1). On a weight basis it is even more potent than haloperidol. It also has special neurologic indications for Tourette syndrome and resistant tics. The side effects include akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and, more rarely, neuroleptic malignant syndrome and prolongation of the QT interval.

The global average price of Pimozide is in the increasing trend, from 1.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1.19 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pimozide includes 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg, and the proportion of 2Mg in 2017 is about 53%.

Pimozide is widely used in hospitals, drugstores and other places. The most proportion of Pimozide is used for hospitals in 2017 is 54%.

Segmentation by product type: , 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg,

Segmentation by application: , Hospitals, Drugstores, Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report: , Teva, Par Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Eumedica, Pharmascience, Domina Pharmaceuticals, Aa Pharma, …, ,

What are the influencing factors that are mentioned in the report?

Key Market Dynamics: The Global Pimozide Market research report provides thorough forecasts on the latest market trends, development patterns, and research methodologies. Some of the factors that are directly influencing the market include the production strategies and methodologies, development platforms, and the product model itself, and even a minute change within the product profile would result in massive changes within the above mentioned factors. All of these factors are explained in detail in the research study.

Major Growth Prospects: The report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, M&A, R&D, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Pimozide Market report includes the precisely studied and evaluated data of the major market participants and their market scope using a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools include Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, which have been used to study the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Potential Customers: The Pimozide Market report provides noteworthy insights to readers, service providers, suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and individuals who are interested in evaluating and self-studying this market.

At last, It includes the methodical description of the various factors such as the Pimozide market growth and a detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments.

