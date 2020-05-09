Prepaid Card Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Prepaid Card Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022,” projects that the global prepaid card market is anticipated to reach $3,653 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022. Europe dominates the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 49.1% share of the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Higher preference of prepaid cards to bank account cards has attributed to cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Moreover, increase in awareness and convenience of these cards enhance the adoption of prepaid cards. Furthermore, emerging applications & acceptance of these prepaid cards for various transactions and increasing popularity among individuals traveling abroad are expected to boost the market growth in the future.

Prepaid cards are widely used across various industry verticals such as corporate institutions, retailers, government, and financial institutions. Presently, factors such as increase in awareness & ease of access and surge in the number of internet users & booming e-commerce industry drive the market growth. Moreover, growth in unbanked and underbanked population and emergence of new applications are expected to present lucrative opportunities to market players.

The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in Europe and Asia-Pacific, owing to increase in demand for cash alternatives, rise in adoption of prepaid cards in retail establishments & government sectors, and widespread awareness of the benefits of prepaid cards among the populace. The prepaid card market in Europe is driven by rise in demand for smart cards and increased adoption of prepaid cards for easy payment.

Other developing and emerging regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, are expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for electronic payment and growth of unbanked & underbanked population. Countries such as Japan, China, and India dominated the global prepaid card market in the Asia-Pacificregion during 2015-2016. India is one of the emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific prepaid card market, accounting for 8.0% of the Asia-Pacific prepaid card market. It is estimated to register the highest CAGR of around 37.2% from 2016 to 2022

Single-purpose prepaid card segment dominated the global prepaid card market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Multi-purpose prepaid card segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to the easy of accessibility and flexibility.

The general-purpose reloadable card segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global prepaid card market, as these cards are used across various industry vertical such as financial institutions, government, and others. Moreover, gift card segment is expected to grow, as it is commonly issued by vendors or banks for use as an alternative to cash for purchases at particular stores or related businesses.

The key players operating in the global prepaid card market have adopted new product launch as their preferred strategy to expand their market foothold. The major players profiled in this report include American Express Company, Visa Inc. Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Kaiku Finance, LLC., The Western Union Company, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holding Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., and AccountNow Inc.

Analyst Review:

The global prepaid card market has been gaining prominence in the recent years, owing to increase in awareness and convenience of their usage as these cards are not linked to the bank accounts of individuals. This eliminates the need for overdraft charges paid to banks by individuals. However, prepaid cards users cannot borrow the money, rather can only use the amount that is loaded into their cards. The acceptance of these cards was higher in developing economies than the developed countries.

Single-purpose prepaid card spending gained impetus in 2015, which in turn increased the adoption of prepaid cards in industry verticals such as retail establishment, corporate institutions, government, and others. In addition, developments in electronic payment and smart cards have propelled the market growth. For instance, in 2016, American Express launched Amex for Developers, a new portal providing a single point of access to company APIs and developer resources in categories such as payment services, customized experiences, data intelligence, and fraud prevention.

Market players have focused on developing innovative strategies for the adoption of prepaid cards in corporate institutions and government for ease of accessibility. Prepaid cards were introduced to aim at cater to the unbanked population who have limited access to bank accounts. However, the demand for these cards has increased in the recent years among traditional banking users, owing to increase in awareness and ease of access.

Rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry has compelled customers to use plastic money rather than cash. As stated by several banks, the new-age segment is one of the key factors driving sales transaction through credit, debit, and prepaid cards, globally. However, these advanced payment methods are prone to hacking, as these cards do not have security measures to prevent payment frauds. North America is the major revenue contributor in the global market, followed by Europe. The prepaid card markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.