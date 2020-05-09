Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, “Global Elastic Adhesive Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025”
The global Elastic Adhesive market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Elastic Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastic Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Henkel
- Sika
- Arkema
- DOW Chemical
- 3M
- H.B. Fuller
- Wacker Chemie
- Weicon
- Threebond
- Cemedine
- New Polyurethane Technologies (Npt)
- Grupo Celo
- Mapei
- Beijing Comens New Materials
- Hermann Otto
- Kleiberit
- Soudal
- Jowat
- Recoll
- Aderis
- Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology
- Permabond
- Tremco Illbruck
- Illinois Tool Works
- Dymax
- Huntsman
- Merz+Benteli
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Segment by Type
- Polyurethane
- Silicone
- Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)
- Others
Segment by Application
- Construction
- Industrial
- Automotive & Transportation
