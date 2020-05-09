Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, “Global Elastic Adhesive Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025”

The global Elastic Adhesive market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Elastic Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastic Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

  • Henkel
  • Sika
  • Arkema
  • DOW Chemical
  • 3M
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Wacker Chemie
  • Weicon
  • Threebond
  • Cemedine
  • New Polyurethane Technologies (Npt)
  • Grupo Celo
  • Mapei
  • Beijing Comens New Materials
  • Hermann Otto
  • Kleiberit
  • Soudal
  • Jowat
  • Recoll
  • Aderis
  • Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology
  • Permabond
  • Tremco Illbruck
  • Illinois Tool Works
  • Dymax
  • Huntsman
  • Merz+Benteli

Segment by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

    Segment by Type

  • Polyurethane
  • Silicone
  • Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)
  • Others

    Segment by Application

  • Construction
  • Industrial
  • Automotive & Transportation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary
1 Elastic Adhesive Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elastic Adhesive
1.2 Elastic Adhesive Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Silicone
1.2.4 Silane Modified Polymers (SMP)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Elastic Adhesive Segment by Application
1.3.1 Elastic Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.3 Global Elastic Adhesive Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Elastic Adhesive Market Size
1.4.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Elastic Adhesive Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Elastic Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Elastic Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Elastic Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Elastic Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Elastic Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Elastic Adhesive Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Elastic Adhesive Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Elastic Adhesive Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Elastic Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Elastic Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Elastic Adhesive Production
3.4.1 North America Elastic Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Elastic Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Elastic Adhesive Production
3.5.1 Europe Elastic Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Elastic Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Elastic Adhesive Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Elastic Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Elastic Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Elastic Adhesive Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Elastic Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Elastic Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Elastic Adhesive Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Elastic Adhesive Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Elastic Adhesive Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Elastic Adhesive Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Elastic Adhesive Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Elastic Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Elastic Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Elastic Adhesive Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Elastic Adhesive Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Elastic Adhesive Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Elastic Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Elastic Adhesive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

