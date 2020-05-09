Security Software Scorecard Market Thematic Research Report 2019
Cybersecurity remains a non-core competency for a worryingly large number of corporate boards. The frequency of cyberattacks will continue to grow and it is vital that senior executives across all industries develop a clear understanding of both the inherent risks they face, and the potential consequences of a security breach. Organizations need to embrace cybersecurity as a core component of their digital transformation efforts and recognize the need to partner with third parties to establish the right cybersecurity strategy. Rather than reacting to threats as they arise, recent advances in technology areas like machine learning and behavioral analytics could give organizations the ability to detect potential issues at a much earlier stage, as well as freeing up resources that are currently occupied with analyzing the constant flood of false positives generated by existing, more reactive systems. Security software companies focusing on intelligence-led security solutions are likely to reap the biggest benefits in 2019.
Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.
To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores — our thematic engine — to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.
Scope:
– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.
— It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.
— It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.
— It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting security software companies.
Key Players:
Ahnlab
Akamai
AT&T
BAE Systems
Blackberry
Broadcom
BT
CenturyLink
Check Point Software
Cisco
Citrix Systems
CyberArk Software
Dell EMC
DXC Tech
Exabeam
F5 Networks
FireEye
Fortinet
F-Secure
Gemalto
IBM
Imperva
Intel
Juniper Networks
Keyw
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Mimecast
Mobile Iron
NCC
Palo Alto Networks
ProofPoint
Qualys
Rambus
Rapid7
Raytheon
SAIC
Samsung Electronics
SecureWorks
Securonix
SingTel
Softbank
Sophos
Splunk
STMicroelectronics
Symantec
Trend Micro
Varonis
Verint Systems
Verisign
Verizon
Key Points from TOC:
INTRODUCTION 3
Theme map 3
Sector performance 4
Company performance 4
THEMES 5
Technology themes 5
Macro-economic themes 10
Regulatory themes 11
SECTOR SCORECARD: SECURITY SOFTWARE 12
Who’s who 12
Thematic screen 13
Valuation screen 14
Risk screen 15
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16
