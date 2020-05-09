Security Software Scorecard Market Thematic Research Report 2019

Cybersecurity remains a non-core competency for a worryingly large number of corporate boards. The frequency of cyberattacks will continue to grow and it is vital that senior executives across all industries develop a clear understanding of both the inherent risks they face, and the potential consequences of a security breach. Organizations need to embrace cybersecurity as a core component of their digital transformation efforts and recognize the need to partner with third parties to establish the right cybersecurity strategy. Rather than reacting to threats as they arise, recent advances in technology areas like machine learning and behavioral analytics could give organizations the ability to detect potential issues at a much earlier stage, as well as freeing up resources that are currently occupied with analyzing the constant flood of false positives generated by existing, more reactive systems. Security software companies focusing on intelligence-led security solutions are likely to reap the biggest benefits in 2019.

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores — our thematic engine — to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Scope:

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

— It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

— It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

— It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting security software companies.

Key Players:

Ahnlab

Akamai

AT&T

BAE Systems

Blackberry

Broadcom

BT

CenturyLink

Check Point Software

Cisco

Citrix Systems

CyberArk Software

Dell EMC

DXC Tech

Exabeam

F5 Networks

FireEye

Fortinet

F-Secure

Gemalto

IBM

Imperva

Intel

Juniper Networks

Keyw

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Mimecast

Mobile Iron

NCC

Palo Alto Networks

ProofPoint

Qualys

Rambus

Rapid7

Raytheon

SAIC

Samsung Electronics

SecureWorks

Securonix

SingTel

Softbank

Sophos

Splunk

STMicroelectronics

Symantec

Trend Micro

Varonis

Verint Systems

Verisign

Verizon

Reasons to buy:

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

— Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

— However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

— This Security Software Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the security software industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

Key Points from TOC:

INTRODUCTION 3

Theme map 3

Sector performance 4

Company performance 4

THEMES 5

Technology themes 5

Macro-economic themes 10

Regulatory themes 11

SECTOR SCORECARD: SECURITY SOFTWARE 12

Who’s who 12

Thematic screen 13

Valuation screen 14

Risk screen 15

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

