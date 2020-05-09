Sequestrants Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2018-2026

Market Outlook for Sequestrants market:

Sequestrants are the food additives that act as a food preservative by the chelating action with the metal ions such as iron, copper, nickel. These metal ions are responsible for the oxidation of fats in the food, affecting the quality and stability of food. Oxidation of fats and other components of the food leads to the rancid odor of the food. The metal ingestion into the food is mainly from the packaging material. Aside from the use of sequestrants for enhancing quality and stability of the food products, sequestrants are also used to lessen the absorption of the metal ions responsible for the food rancidity or the removal of the same ions by the formation of colloids.

Sequestrants market: Important food additive for improving food quality and stability

Food and beverage industry of the end-use segment is the major driver of the global sequestrants market owing to the stabilizing property of the sequestrants. Due to the increased population in the Asian countries, the food and beverage industry is increasing at a tremendous rate. A sedentary lifestyle in the western countries and adaptation of the same lifestyle in the other parts of the world mostly in the Asian region is the main reason for the increase in the demand for the instant and frozen foods.

The brewing industry is well established in European and American countries, which is gaining speed in Asian countries. Many small and medium-sized breweries are emerging along with the craft breweries and specialty microbreweries in the Asian region. Sequestrants are used in the brewing processes for removing and preventing beerstone formation, most commonly used sequestrants is EDTA, polyphosphates. The growth in the brewing industry is expected to drive the demand for the sequestrants.

In pharmaceuticals, sequestrants are known as bile acid sequestrants which are used for lowering blood cholesterol level. Also, some sequestrants are used for treating a kidney stone. Addition of sequestrants in the food products has been reported to impart a positive effect on health. For example, EDTA (ethylenediamine tetraacitic acid) which is one of the most used sequestrants in the food industry, does not limit the bioavailability of iron but increases. Moreover, it also controls the negative effect of iron on the intestine. EDTA sequestrants are one of the few to have this added benefit.

Sequestrants market segmentation:

Sequestrants market segmentation on the basis of product type:

Synthetic Calcium chloride Calcium acetate EDTA Other

Natural Citric acid Tartaric acid Alginic acid Other



Sequestrants market segmentation on the basis of the form:

Dry Granular Powder Crystal

Liquid

Sequestrants market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food and beverages Bakery and confectionery Ready-to-eat/instant Frozen food Brewing industry

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging and coatings

Cosmetics

Printing ink formulations

Sequestrants market segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect Wholesale Online Retail Specialty stores



Global Sequestrants market: Key players

Cargill Inc., Merck KGaA, ADM Company, Tate & Lyle Plc., ICL Food Specialties, Penta Manufacturing Company, TCI America, KIMICA Corporation, Alfa Aesar, Boston BioProducts, Inc., Restek Corporation, Gayatri Bio Organics etc. are some of the key players in the global sequestrants market.

Global Sequestrants market: Key developments

Polymer drugs are investigated majorly for their use as sequestrants to remove the unwanted or harmful components from the body. These types of sequestrants are used as therapeutics and constantly being research and developed for their clinical application shaping the future of therapeutics.

Also, global manufacturers of sequestrants such as tartaric acid, alginic acid are focusing on the production of Non-GMO, organic, and BSE-free sequestrants to thrive with the current market trend.