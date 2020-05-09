Service Delivery Automation Market 2019 Global Growth-Demand Analysis by Online Services, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Innovative Technology, Applications & Future Scope 2023

Service Delivery Automation Market is accounted for $2.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.57 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. Factors like rising demand for advanced process analytics, the requirement of going agile for faster time-to-service and cost reduction & efficiency are fuelling the market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness and high monetary expenses for the initial implementation in developed as well as developing countries are some factors restraining the market growth.

Service Delivery Automation is the most basic level and it utilizes technology to replace a series of human actions by technologies in a business or information technology process. Service Delivery Automation is basically an ability to complement inheritance technologies with automated technologies that can simplify justifiable business cases and minimize disruption. Service Delivery Automation can be applied to gather pertinent information in the websites, manage to administer purchase orders and invoices, check for remarkable patterns in transactions and delete IDs & passwords among others.

On the basis of Organization Size, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the predicted period owing to the rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises adopting SDA. It helps SMEs to raise efficiency by replacing cyclic tasks with the automated process, thus saving cost on additional labor requirement. By Geography, North America is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major players and rising demand for service delivery automation, specifically to substitute the process outsourcing. The major trends accountable for the growth of this region include the varied packaging demand increase for advanced sensing technology that will directly impact the rise of automated products. Improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/ logistics have untied US manufacturing from the limitations of geography. This trend has massively increased the potential opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors.

Some of the key players in the market are Blue Prism, IBM, Xerox Corporation, Uipath SRL, Openspan Inc., Ipsoft, Accenture, Pegasystems Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Arago Us, Inc., Genfour Ltd., Softomotive Solutions Ltd. (Winautomation), Automation Anywhere Inc. and Exilant Technologies Private Limited .

Components Covered:

Software

Services

Types Covered:

Business Process Automation

IT Process Automation

Automations Covered:

Independent Automation

Assisted Automation

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Solutions Covered:

Robotic Automation

Artificial Intelligence

IT Automation

Macro or Scripted Automation

Business Process Management (BPM)

End Users Covered:

Banking Financial Service and Insurance(BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Information Technology, Telecommunication & Media

Manufacturing and Automobile

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

