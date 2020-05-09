Silicon EPI Wafer Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2019-2026)

The new research from Global QYResearch on Silicon EPI Wafer Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Silicon EPI Wafer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon EPI Wafer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon EPI Wafer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

SunEdison (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm

Others Segment by Application

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Silicon EPI Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon EPI Wafer

1.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 300 mm

1.2.3 200 mm

1.2.4 ≤ 150 mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Silicon EPI Wafer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Memory

1.3.3 Logic/MPU

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size

1.5.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Silicon EPI Wafer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Silicon EPI Wafer Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Silicon EPI Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon EPI Wafer Business

7.1 Shin Etsu (JP)

7.1.1 Shin Etsu (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shin Etsu (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sumco (JP)

7.2.1 Sumco (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sumco (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siltronic (DE)

7.3.1 Siltronic (DE) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siltronic (DE) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SunEdison (US)

7.4.1 SunEdison (US) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SunEdison (US) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Siltron (KR)

7.5.1 LG Siltron (KR) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Siltron (KR) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SAS (TW)

7.6.1 SAS (TW) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SAS (TW) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Okmetic (FI)

7.7.1 Okmetic (FI) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Okmetic (FI) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shenhe FTS (CN)

7.8.1 Shenhe FTS (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shenhe FTS (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SST (CN)

7.9.1 SST (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SST (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 JRH (CN)

7.10.1 JRH (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 JRH (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MCL (CN)

7.12 GRITEK (CN)

7.13 Wafer Works (TW)

7.14 Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

7.15 Simgui (CN)

8 Silicon EPI Wafer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon EPI Wafer

8.4 Silicon EPI Wafer Industrial Chain Analysis

