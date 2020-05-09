Social Networking Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2021

Social media advertising has gained popularity over the past decade, mainly due to the active participation of social media users. Social media advertising offers a solid platform for advertisers to exhibit their brands/products, especially during global events, which are actively followed across the world.

One of the reasons for the growth of advertisement spending on social media is the fact that social media acts as a platform that helps in directing search keywords toward the company’s website, leading to increased website traffic and brand popularity/visibility. Besides, social media allows brands to interact with people by offering an effective platform for communication, thereby leading to higher conversion rate and improved brand loyalty.

Segmentation by device and analysis of the social networking market

• Social network advertisement spending on desktop computers

• Social network advertisement spending on mobile devices

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the social networking market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The market in the Americas is mature as North America accounts for around 93% of the market share in the region. It has a social media penetration of around 58%, which is the highest globally. Though this existing high penetration makes it difficult to attract new users toward social media, it offers brands a broad base of target audience, resulting in greater chances of monetizing their advertisement efforts.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The global social networking market is dominated by a few global vendors. These vendors are constantly trying to innovate and update their platforms/solutions to keep up with the latest trends and developments in the market. Mergers and acquisitions are common in the market as major vendors like Facebook, Twitter and Google try to acquire new entrants in the market in which they see significant potential.

The leading vendors in the market are –

• Facebook

• Google Plus

• LinkedIn

• Sina Weibo

• Twitter

• YouTube

The other prominent vendors in the market include Instagram, iQIYI, Pinterest, Qzone, Renren, and Tumblr.

