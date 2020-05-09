Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate Market – Emerge as Attractive Pace 2026

Food additives are the certain type of chemicals prepared with some natural or synthetic ingredients. Such food additives are used to enhance taste and other qualities of a particular food item. Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate (sodium stearoyl lactylate or SSL) is one such versatile, FDA approved food additive that is used to enhance the mixability and volume of processed foods. Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate is commercially available lactylate. It does carry various properties such as when mixed, it helps to strengthen dough, mixes liquids and oils together, and it can even replace some fat and sugar. Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate is used in a variety of commercially baked goods and processed foods, including bread, sour cream, salad dressings, soups, cheese products, crackers, cookies, and puddings. Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate is least harmful for human consumption as it is non-toxic, biodegradable, and typically manufactured using bio-renewable feedstock. With an increase in demand and subsequent consumption of processed foods, the market of sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate is its significant use in processed food. Present time has been exhibiting a scenario where working class travels long distances for work and job purpose. With less time, available for preparation of food and other activities for individuals, people are switching to processed foods. Increase in FDI, opening up of modern format of retail stores are other factors which are growing the processed foods market which ultimately impacting the sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate market. Health concerns of individuals and food manufacturers untiring effort to meet customers’ demand for the food products which are less harmful for consumption are making them manufacture products which are the substitutes for various fat and sugars, thereby helping Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate market to grow. With such a move, Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate not only helping in the manufacturing of healthy food but also lowering the cost of manufacturing.

Global Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APEJ will dominate the Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate market over the forecast period. The countries such as China, India, and South Korea will be the key contributor to the growth of Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate market. Presence of a huge population and various food industries to meet such a huge population’s demand is the key factor for growth of sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate market in APEJ region. North America and Western Europe region will come next to APEJ with respect to growth of Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate market. Even though they are next to APEJ for Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate market but this region is the first movers in using Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate for manufacturing of various food products. In Eastern Europe, the market of Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate has also gathered momentum with establishments of various food industries. MEA is also a prominent market for Sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate market owing to the presence of various food industries. Latin America is also expected to perform well in sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate market. Japan has also a wide range of various food industry that caters to the demand of young Japanese population; such industry provides the necessary scope for growth of sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate market.

Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate: Key Players

The major players identified in the global Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate derivatives market includes: