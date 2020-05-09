Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024 For Players: Hitachi Metals Co. Ltd., Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd., Daido Steel Company Ltd, Steward Advanced Materials & Sintex a/s

soft magnetic materials market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period (2016-2022), on account of increasing demand from automotive industry, new product development, and increasing application in motors, transformers and alternators. Additionally, increasing demand from the developing nations is offering new growth opportunities for the global soft magnetic materials manufacturers. The globalis expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period (2016-2022), on account of increasing demand from automotive industry, new product development, and increasing application in motors, transformers and alternators. Additionally, increasing demand from the developing nations is offering new growth opportunities for the global soft magnetic materials manufacturers.

Soft magnetic materials have the efficiency to be easily magnetized and demagnetized. These materials are used to enhance and channel the flux produced by an electric current.

The automotive industry uses the soft magnetic materials for anti-lock brake systems, fuel injectors, motors, compressors and various rotating devices. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into motors, transformers and alternators.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global soft magnetic materials market during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the regional market growth include the increasing base of automotive manufacturers and increasing investment in establishment of advanced electronics and telecommunications industries.

Some of the key companies in the global soft magnetic materials market are Hitachi Metals Co. Ltd., Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd., Daido Steel Company Ltd, Steward Advanced Materials, Sintex a/s, Vacuumschmelze GmbH & C0. Kg, GKN Sinter Metals, and Mate Co. Ltd.

