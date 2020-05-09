Street and Roadway Lighting Market – Highlights On Future Applications 2025

The Research Report on ” Street and Roadway Lighting Market“, issued by TMR Research, includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Overview Street and roadway lighting is among the most essential aspects of an urban area, and a considerable chunk of budget is allotted to the maintenance of these public service lights. With depleting natural resources, the need to improve the efficiency of every energy consuming public service equipment is paramount. Order Brochure for more detailed information @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1901 Together, these two factors have given birth to the concept of smart street and roadway lighting wherein several benefits are offered both to the consumers as well as the vendor. With mushrooming smart cities across the world, smart lighting is quickly replacing conventional lighting methods and consequently, the demand in the global street and roadway lighting market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Key Trends LED lights and luminaries have gained exponential popularity in the recent past for the quality of light they offer, their longevity, energy efficiency, and low maintenance cost. This popularity has lured several manufacturers to indulge into the market and in turn, the costs of LED lights have decreased substantially. This factor has encouraged a shift from conventional lighting to the adoption of LED lights and luminaries for street and roadway lighting, and proved a boon for the market for the same. Smart lighting also helps in monitoring performance activities such as weather conditions and traffic control. Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions is another factor positively reflecting over this market.

Moreover, several key players in this market such as Honeywell, Philips, and Osram are offering customized products, with greater emphasis on efficiency via latest technology and quality of light, besides improved after-sales services. Introduction of new technology such as sensor based street light and wireless handling and monitoring is also driving the global market for street and roadway lighting. However, high installation cost is one factor that is challenging the market from attaining its full potential during the forecast period.