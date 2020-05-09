Tablet Hardness Testers Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain And Analysis To 2017 – 2025

Tablet hardness testing is a quality control test performed to determine ability of a tablet to withstand pressure during transport or shipping. Tablet hardness is crushing strength of the tablet i.e. the force required to breakdown the tablet. It is measured in units such as kg/cm2, Newton, pound (lb.), kilopound (kp), and Strong-Cobb (SC).

Tablet hardness tester was first discovered in the 1930s. The portable type of tablet hardness testers are highly popular owing to its rechargeability, compact nature, and ease of operation. Automatic tablet hardness testers are expected to witness rapid rise in the demand in the next few years, owing to reduced manpower efforts and increased accuracy of results. These models are able to store and print the results, which assures authenticity and reliability of the tablet manufacturing process. Some of these technologically advanced instruments also offer measurement of tablet thickness, size, shape, diameter, and width along with hardness.

Increasing investments in research and development resulting in increase in the number of research centers, growing number of contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, high demand for tablet dosage forms led by low cost and ease of manufacture and packaging, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and rising health care spending across the world are some of the factors boosting the growth of the global tablet hardness testers market. However, presence of a very few established players and high cost of automatic digital tablet hardness testers are factors restraining the global tablet hardness testers market.

The global tablet hardness testers market can be segmented based on type of automation, type of modality, end-user, and region. In terms of type of automation, the market can be segmented into manual tablet hardness testers, semi-automatic tablet hardness testers, and automatic tablet hardness testers. In terms of type of modality, the market can be categorized into handheld models, table-top models, and on-the-floor models. The handheld tablet hardness testers segment can be sub-classified into digital handheld tablet hardness testers, Monsanto tablet hardness testers, and Pfizer tablet hardness testers. Among these, the digital handheld tablet hardness testers segment is expected to dominate the global tablet hardness testers market from 2017 to 2025. This is attributable to portability, low price, and accuracy of results offered by digital testers. The on-the-floor tablet hardness testers segment can be sub-divided into digital tablet hardness testers and dial-type tablet hardness testers.

Geographically, the global tablet hardness testers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, owing to growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing number of research and pharma manufacturing centers, high adoption of technologically advanced products, and high health care expenditure in the region. Europe is the second-largest market for tablet hardness testers, due to growing geriatric population, increasing investments in R&D activities, and rising adoption of stringent drug regulations demanding accurate and authentic testing procedures in the region. Asia Pacific can be considered an emerging market for tablet hardness testers, owing to increasing number of contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, growing pharmaceutical industry, favorable research environment such as increase in funding for research by government organizations, and availability of skilled labor in the region.

Key players operating in the global tablet hardness testers market are Pharma Technology s.a., Meditech Technologies India Private Limited, Copley Scientific, ERWEKA GmbH, SOTAX GROUP, Compression Components & Service, LLC, Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc., Torontech Inc., Kikusui Seisakusho, Ltd., The Elizabeth Companies, Electronics India, Pharma Test, Hindustan Apparatus Mfg. Company, Advanced Technocracy Inc., H. L. Scientific Industries, and Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd.

