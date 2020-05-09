Testliner Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

Global Testliner Market – Overview

The packaging paper market has witnessed an increased growth during a couple of decades with the growth of packaging industry. The structure of the industry landscape is continuously changing. Testliner is a paper liner made of recycled paper and is used in variety of applications such as food & beverages, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare etc. Testliner have a smooth and clean surface made of recycled fluting paper. Test liner is used in the manufacturing of corrugated board. The inner and outer surface of the corrugated box is pasted with the testliner. Testliner has gained significant importance in packaging market on the backdrop of its wide application several industries. Testliner has not only maintained various features of paper but has overcome drawbacks of paper. Being recyclable and made from recycled materials testliner is environment friendly. These factors are anticipated to witness positive growth in the global testliner market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the global testliner market is expected to propel the demand for testliner on the backdrop of the corrugated packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Testliner Market – Dynamics

Paper is used for packaging of food items and consumer goods, automotive goods etc. Recyclability and decomposability of testliner make it environment-friendly. In addition to this, the key factor driving the growth for the testliner market is the high printability on the surface of testliner. Testliner is used in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes, corrugated trays etc. Corrugated boxes are used in a variety of applications in several industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction etc. Along with this corrugated packaging solutions are widely used in the industrial packaging industries. The use of recycled paper in the manufacturing of testliner reduces the cost of testliner as compared to kraftliner to a significant extent.

Despite the positive outlook, the growth of the testliner market might be affected. One of the factors is the stringent government laws and restrictions against environmental pollution. Another factor is the growth of the digitalization. These are the factors which might hamper the growth of the global testliner market during the forecast period.

Global Testliner Market – Segmentation

Globally, the testliner market has been segmented into testliner type, coating type, and end-use industries.

On the basis of testliner type, testliner market has been segmented into:

Brown testliner & White testliner

On the basis of application, testliner market has been segmented into:

Corrugated Trays & Corrugated boxes

On the basis of coating type, testliner market has been segmented into:

Coated testliner & Uncoated testliner

On the basis of end-use industry, testliner market is segmented into: Food & beverages, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer durables & Others

Global Testliner Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for testliner has been divided into seven key regions as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to dominate the global testliner market in terms of value and volume both. Countries like China and India are expected to be the dominating countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan testliner market during the forecast period.

Global Testliner Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global testliner market are following: Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi Group, PT. Lohdjinawi Widjaya, Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith Plc, International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holding Llc etc. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute in the global testliner market during the forecast period.