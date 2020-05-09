The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach $169,411.8 million in 2025, from $4,065.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025. Artificial intelligence has been one of the fastest-growing technologies in recent years. AI is associated to human intelligence with similar characteristics, such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such a technology. AI is positioned at the core of the next-gen software technologies in the market. Companies, such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and other leading players, have actively implemented AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2650529?utm_source=HVM12&utm_medium=sj

Artificial intelligence is gaining prominence in social media industry, as most modern-day consumers are active on social media. Also, factors such as booming number of social media influencers, continuously increasing volume of unstructured data, and rising number of requests for service via social channels, marketers from various end-user industries which includes telecommunication BFSI, e-commerce, and others are actively exploring artificial intelligence-based tools, to leverage the power of social media which fuels the growth of the market.

The booming innovative start-ups and bursting advancements in technology have led to increase in investment in artificial intelligence technologies. Moreover, escalating demand for analyzing and interpreting large amount of data has been boosting the demand for artificial intelligence industry solutions. Moreover, increasing adoption rate of big data and AI advanced has largely benefited the global artificial intelligence market. Various end-use industries have also employed artificial intelligence such as retail, business analysis which has also fueling the demand of global artificial intelligence market. In addition, growing progression need in the zones of machine interpretation, question acknowledgment, and protest observation has also augmented the demand for artificial intelligence solutions. However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the growth of the artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, development of more reliable cloud computing infrastructures and improvements in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions have a strong impact on the growth potential of the AI market.

The AI market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. The various technologies are sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. In 2016, the machine learning segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for the artificial intelligence industry solutions. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into media & advertising, BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial intelligence market throughout the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, the North America region contributed the highest share in the artificial intelligence market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies and huge investment in the AI market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate in the upcoming years owing to high computing power, parallel processing and fast improvements in information storage capacity.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major artificial intelligence market players, such as Alphabet (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Baidu, IBM, IPsoft, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy, Inc., NVIDIA, Qlik Technologies Inc., and Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp) are provided in this report. The key strategies adopted by the key players from 2015 to 2018 were product launches, acquisitions, and collaboration.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2650529?utm_source=HVM12&utm_medium=sj

Key Benefits for Artificial Intelligence Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Artificial Intelligence Key Market Segments:

By Technology

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Image processing

Speech recognition

By Industry Vertical

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others (agriculture, law, educational institutions)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players