Thermal Insulation Materials Market : Outlook, Growth Prospects of Top Companies Armacell, Rockwool, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Thermal Insulation Market. The report analyses the market by Material Type (Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane and Others), By Application (Building Construction, HVAC & Appliances, Industrial / Mechanical equipment, Automotive & Others), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, ROW- Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom., Italy, China, South Korea, Japan).

The global market for Thermal Insulation Material is mainly driven by the growth and development of residential and commercial construction sector. Additionally, growth in industries related to power, oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, HVAC, Pulp & Paper etc. is also significantly driving the demand of thermal insulation material. The key utilisation of thermal insulation materials is to prevent significant heat flow from one side of the insulation to another from buildings and industrial process. Moreover, global initiatives to reduce carbon emission by improving energy efficiency will boost the demand of thermal insulation materials in the forecast period.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Thermal Insulation Materials Market (Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others): Analysis By End-Use, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, the market is primarily driven by rising construction and industrial activities along with the concern of improving energy efficiency. Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by burgeoning construction and industrial activities in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and others.

The report titled “Global Thermal Insulation Materials Market (Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others): Analysis By End-Use, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has analysed the market by end-use industries like Building Construction, HVAC & Appliances, Industrial / Mechanical equipment, Automotive & Others. The report analyses the industry by Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, ROW- Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom., Italy, China, South Korea, Japan). The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Thermal Insulation Market and provides statistics and information on market size, prominent company’s market shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Thermal Insulation Materials Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Thermal Insulation Materials Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Thermal Insulation Materials Market – By Value (USD Million), By Volume (Million Cubic Meter)

Analysis By Material Type – Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others

Analysis By End-Use Industry/Application – Building Construction, HVAC & Appliances, Industrial / Mechanical equipment, Automotive, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World-Latin America, Middle East, Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, Rest of Asia, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Thermal Insulation Materials Market – By Value (USD Million)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Company Analysis – Armacell, Rockwool, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Huntsman corporation, Paroc Group, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville

