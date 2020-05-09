Tipper Trucks Market Key Players, Regions, Sales and Production Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Tipper Trucks Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Tipper Trucks market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Tipper Trucks market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Tipper truck are known as dump truck or dumper or tipper or tipper lorry. Tipper trucks transport lose materials such as gravel, stone chips and sand, lose rocks etc. Tipper trucks have material loading space in rear that is hinged at the back of the truck and pistons in front to deposit or dump materials at the site of delivery such as open-pit mining sites, etc.

Rising demand for material transportation in mining industries across the world is increasing the demand for tipper trucks. Scania CV India which is a subsidiary of Scania AB Sweden launched a new tipper truck U-BODY for mining sector of India including coal and iron ore mining. Scania has also developed a fleet management system (FMS) which provides tippers’ positions, driving behavior, tipper idling time and fuel consumption specifically for mining sector in India. Scania India has partnered with Larsen and Toubro to provide tipper trucks and other construction and mining machinery for the mining sector in India since 2007. The firm has supplied Indian mining company BGR Mining and Infra with 350 Scania P 410 tipper trucks. Rising demand for infrastructure in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nation is increasing the demand for tipper trucks. Stringent vehicle emission norms and increasing focus of governments to increase fuel efficiency is increasing the demand to develop tipper trucks of alternate fuels such as hybrid, electric or bio-gas. An opportunity for truck tipper market is developing bio-diesel tipper trucks. Komatsu formed a joint venture (JV) with Indonesian government to develop bio-diesel tippers. Bio-diesel tippers use non-food source plant, Jatophra which grows on less fertile soil. The firm estimates that 1,000 bio-fuel powered tipper trucks will reduce 200,000 tonnes of carbon di-oxide emission per year.

Tipper Trucks market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Tipper Trucks market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BELAZ

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Automatic Driving Type

Alternative Fuel Type

Segment by Application:

Construction Industry

Mining

Cement Plant

Others

