Underground Mining Equipment Market 2019-2024 Business Growth, Development Trends with Top Key Players- Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, Hitachi Construction, Sandvik, Atlas Copco and more…

Underground Mining Equipment is the mining equipment used in the underground. Underground mining is a technique used to access ores and valuable minerals in the ground by digging into the ground to extract them.

Underground mining involves mineral production by extracting natural resources such as metals, coal, and minerals, including iron ore, titanium, bauxite, and copper, and various non-metallic products from beneath the earth’s surface. The mining methods required for underground extraction are selected based on parameters such as geographical conditions, spatial and geometric characteristics, the economic value of ore, estimated operational costs, and availability of raw materials. Globally, APAC region generates the highest consumption value, followed by the North America, Europe, South America and Africa. The growing mining activities in developing countries of APAC such as China, India, and Australia, are the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Also, the growing demand from coal industry will drive the underground mining equipment market.

The coal mining sector was the highest revenue generator with over 40.21% market share in 2016, and this growth will continue through the forecast period. The energy industry is a significant end-user of mined coal products, as coal being a vital resource for energy production. Also, following the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization, the demand for power generation has increased, thus triggering coal mining activities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Underground Mining Equipment market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24100 million by 2024, from US$ 17300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Underground Mining Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Underground Mining Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Underground Mining Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Longwall

Room and Pillar



Segmentation by application:

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Underground Mining Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Underground Mining Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Underground Mining Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Underground Mining Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Underground Mining Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

