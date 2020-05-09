Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – DuPont (US) , Kimberly-Clarke (US) , Berry Global Group (US) , Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) , Freudenberg (Germany) and Forecast to 2025
Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics.
This report researches the worldwide Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DuPont (US)
Kimberly-Clarke (US)
Berry Global Group (US)
Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)
Freudenberg (Germany)
Glatfelter (US)
Suominen Corporation (Finland)
Johns Manville (US)
Fitesa (Brazil)
TWE Group (Germany)
Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type
Polypropelene (PP)
Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)
Polythelene(PE)
Rayon
Wood pulp
Bi-component(Bico)
Others
Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application
Hygiene
Construction
Wipes
Upholstery
Filtration
Automotive
Others
Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polypropelene (PP)
1.4.3 Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)
1.4.4 Polythelene(PE)
1.4.5 Rayon
1.4.6 Wood pulp
1.4.7 Bi-component(Bico)
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hygiene
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Wipes
1.5.5 Upholstery
1.5.6 Filtration
1.5.7 Automotive
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……………..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 DuPont (US)
8.1.1 DuPont (US) Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.1.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Kimberly-Clarke (US)
8.2.1 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.2.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Berry Global Group (US)
8.3.1 Berry Global Group (US) Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.3.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)
8.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.4.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Freudenberg (Germany)
8.5.1 Freudenberg (Germany) Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.5.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Glatfelter (US)
8.6.1 Glatfelter (US) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.6.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Suominen Corporation (Finland)
8.7.1 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.7.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Johns Manville (US)
8.8.1 Johns Manville (US) Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics
8.8.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
