Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – DuPont (US) , Kimberly-Clarke (US) , Berry Global Group (US) , Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) , Freudenberg (Germany) and Forecast to 2025

Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics.

This report researches the worldwide Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont (US)

Kimberly-Clarke (US)

Berry Global Group (US)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Glatfelter (US)

Suominen Corporation (Finland)

Johns Manville (US)

Fitesa (Brazil)

TWE Group (Germany)

Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type

Polypropelene (PP)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Polythelene(PE)

Rayon

Wood pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others

Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polypropelene (PP)

1.4.3 Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

1.4.4 Polythelene(PE)

1.4.5 Rayon

1.4.6 Wood pulp

1.4.7 Bi-component(Bico)

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Wipes

1.5.5 Upholstery

1.5.6 Filtration

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DuPont (US)

8.1.1 DuPont (US) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.1.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Kimberly-Clarke (US)

8.2.1 Kimberly-Clarke (US) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.2.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Berry Global Group (US)

8.3.1 Berry Global Group (US) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.3.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

8.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.4.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Freudenberg (Germany)

8.5.1 Freudenberg (Germany) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.5.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Glatfelter (US)

8.6.1 Glatfelter (US) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.6.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Suominen Corporation (Finland)

8.7.1 Suominen Corporation (Finland) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.7.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Johns Manville (US)

8.8.1 Johns Manville (US) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics

8.8.4 Wet-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

