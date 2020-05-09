What are the Factors Which Show the Growth of Bone Replacement Industry in Global Market?

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Bone Replacement Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Damaged bone can be replaced with bone from other parts of the body (autografts), from cadavers (allograft), or with various ceramics or metallic alloys. The use of autografts limits how much bone is available.

USA is the largest consumer of bone replacement, with a consumption market share of 54% and a revenue market share of 57% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following USA with the consumption market share of 24% and the revenue market share of 25% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of bone replacement. In 2015, the revenue of bone replacement was more than 2.9% share, and the consumption was about 6%. So there are large numbers of bone replacement importing to China.

The worldwide market for Bone Replacement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 24300 million US$ in 2024, from 19200 million US$ in 2019, .

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Aesculap

Exactech

Mathys

Waldemar LINK

Lima Corporate

Japan MDM

JRI Orthopaedics

FH Orthopedics

KYOCERA Medical

Baumer

United Orthopedic

Beijing AKEC

Beijing Chunlizhengda

Beijing Jinghang

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Extremities

45-64

65+

