2013-2028 Report on Global B2B Gateway Software Market by Player, Region, Type and Application
The global B2B Gateway Software market was valued at $1425 million in 2017, and our Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $2511 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for B2B Gateway Software from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the B2B Gateway Software market.
Leading players of B2B Gateway Software including:
Microsoft
IBM
SEEBURGER
Cleo
SAP
Axway
Informatica
TIBCO Software
Software AG
OpenText
Adeptia
Generix Group
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 B2B Gateway Software Market Overview
1.1 B2B Gateway Software Definition
Chapter 2 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
Chapter 3 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Market by Type
Chapter 4 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Market by Application
Chapter 5 B2B Gateway Software Market Dynamics 18
5.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities 18
Chapter 6 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Region
6.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Market Size and CAGR Overview by Region (2013-2028)
