2013-2028 Report on Global B2B Gateway Software Market by Player, Region, Type and Application

The global B2B Gateway Software market was valued at $1425 million in 2017, and our Research analysts predict the global market size will reach $2511 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for B2B Gateway Software from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the B2B Gateway Software market.

Leading players of B2B Gateway Software including:

Microsoft

IBM

SEEBURGER

Cleo

SAP

Axway

Informatica

TIBCO Software

Software AG

OpenText

Adeptia

Generix Group

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 B2B Gateway Software Market Overview

1.1 B2B Gateway Software Definition

Chapter 2 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

Chapter 3 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Market by Type

Chapter 4 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Market by Application

Chapter 5 B2B Gateway Software Market Dynamics 18

5.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities 18

Chapter 6 B2B Gateway Software Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global B2B Gateway Software Market Size and CAGR Overview by Region (2013-2028)

