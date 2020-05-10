2019 Semi-Trailer Industry Report by Major Key Players Depth Research

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Semi-Trailer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 123 pages with table and figures in it.

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a front axle. A large proportion of its weight is supported by a tractor unit, a detachable front axle assembly known as a dolly, or the tail of another trailer.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are CIMC, Wabash National, Schmitz Cargobull, Great Dane and Hyundai Translead. CIMC is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.35% in 2016.

There are mainly five type product of Semi-Trailer market: Flatbed Semitrailer, Lowboy Semitrailer, Dry Van Semitrailer, Refrigerated Semitrailer and Other. Dry Van Semitrailer accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global Semi-Trailer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The North America held the largest share in the global Semi-Trailer market, its revenue of global market exceeds 32% in 2016. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Semi-Trailer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 29100 million US$ in 2024, from 23700 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Semi-Trailer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schmitz Cargobull

Krone

Kogel

WIELTON

CIMC

SchwarzmÃ¼ller Group

TIRSAN

Mammut Industries

Gorica

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flatbed Semi-Trailer

Lowboy Semi-Trailer

Dry Van Semi-Trailer

Refrigerated Semi-Trailer

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flatbed Semitrailer

Lowboy Semitrailer

Dry Van Semitrailer

Refrigerated Semitrailer

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Semi-Trailer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Semi-Trailer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Semi-Trailer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Semi-Trailer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Semi-Trailer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Semi-Trailer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Semi-Trailer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

