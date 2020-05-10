2019 Snus Market Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Snus Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Snus is a moist powder tobacco product originating from a variant of dry snuff in early 18th-century Sweden. It is placed under the upper lip for extended periods. Snus is not fermented and contains no added sweeteners. Although used similarly to American dipping tobacco, snus does not typically result in the need for spitting and, unlike naswar, snus is steam-pasteurized.

The snus market is concentrated; the revenue of top six manufacturers accounts about 95% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Sweden.

Swedish Match is the largest production manufacturer, its production revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016.The next is ITG and RAI.

The worldwide market for Snus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 1570 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Swedish Match

Imperial Tobacco Group

Reynolds American

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco

Altria

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Loose Snus

Portion Snus

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Tobacco Store

Online

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Snus product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Snus, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Snus in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Snus competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Snus breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Snus market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Snus sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Snus Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Snus Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Snus by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Snus by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Snus by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Snus by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Snus by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Snus Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Snus Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Snus Market Forecast (2019-2024)

