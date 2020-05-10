Accounting Information System Market Advance Technology and New Innovations 2019 | Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday, Unit4, Xero, Yonyou
An accounting as an information system is a system of collecting, storing and processing financial and accounting data that are used by decision makers. An accounting information system is generally a computer-based method for tracking accounting activity in conjunction with information technology resources.
In 2018, the global Accounting Information System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Accounting Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embedded Accounting Software Packages
Online Solutions Accounting Software
Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Services
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Accounting Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Accounting Information System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
