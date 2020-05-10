Agriculture Robots Market – New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2024

Agriculture robots perform different operational tasks such as capturing images, seeding, spraying water, harvesting, and milking among others. The growing need for food and scarcity of agriculture labor is boosting the growth of agriculture robots market. The global market for agriculture robots is majorly driven by increase in precision agriculture and increase in need for real time data which helps in decision making.

Moreover, the global market of agriculture robots is experiencing a growth due to increased corporate farming and increase in demand for food production. The above mentioned trends are propelling the market of agriculture robots globally at a significant pace. Ongoing research and developments undertaken by different companies across the globe are expected to boost the market of agriculture robots during the forecast period.

The growing market in the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to grow the market of agriculture robots in these regions. Propelled by rapidly increasing demand for food, the manufacturers are adopting new robust technologies to modernize the existing robots. In addition, robots also help in spraying the right amount of chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides without human involvement, which is generating interest among the farmers or growers round the globe.

However, due to high cost of the machineries, the market of agriculture robots is experiencing a limitation in the market growth. Another factor hindering the growth of the market is the limited functionality of the agriculture robots. The effects of these limiting factors are expected to reduce over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Request Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14573

Geographically, the market of agriculture robots has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has the largest market share in 2015 followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fasted growing region globally with the highest CAGR. This is due to huge sums are being invested in the field of agriculture machineries.

Based on by type segmentation, the market is bifurcated into UAV, driverless tractors, milking robots, automated harvesting machines and others. In terms of revenue UAV is estimated to be the fastest growing sub segment from 2016 to 2024.

The UAVs are comparatively less expensive than the driverless tractors and due to increase in demand of precision agriculture the UAV sub segment is growing at a faster rate than the other sub segments. The driverless tractors held the largest market share in 2015 and is estimated to experience a downfall in market share till 2024.