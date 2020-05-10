All Year Gifting in the UK-Cards and Gift Wrap By Key Players: Oliver Bonas, Paperchase, John Lewis, Cards Galore, Kikki.K, Typo, Morrisons, Notonthehighstreet, Etsy, Marks & Spencer, The White Company, Card Factory, Amazon

“All year gifting in the UK — cards & gift wrap — 2018”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for all year gifting cards and gift wrap purchases. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

30.9% of consumers surveyed stated that they felt worse off financially compared to last year. This was reflected in overall spending for all year gifting, with 6.4% more consumers stating that they spent less than the previous year on gifts, compared to consumers surveyed in 2017. Total penetration for all year gifting dropped 0.9ppts to 95.7% in 2017. Occasions which were most impacted by consumers’ attempting to cut down, were more adhoc events, with the number of consumers buying wedding gifts showing the strongest year-on-year decline of 8.5ppts.

Scope:

– Card Factory is the leading retailer of choice for both cards and gift wrap, further extending its lead against competing retailers.

— Of all consumers, younger shoppers are the most likely to agree that buying cards & gift wrap is a waste of money, however they are also more likely to seek out cards that are unique and different.

— While technology continues to disrupt the overall stationery market, as tablets and computers limit the demand for paper and writing equipment, the personal touch of sending and receiving card has, to a certain extent, protected the physical cards market.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363548

Key Players:

Oliver Bonas

Paperchase

John Lewis

Cards Galore

Kikki.K

Typo

Morrisons

Notonthehighstreet

Etsy

Marks & Spencer

The White Company

Card Factory

Amazon

Tesco

ASDA

Clintons

Sainsbury’s

Waitrose

WH Smith

Boots

Argos

ASOS

Debenhams

House of Fraser

Joy

Primark

B&M

Poundland

Moonpig

Funkypigeon

Whatsapp

Hallmark

Home Bargains

Reasons to buy:

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within all year gifting cards & gift wrap are most important to ensure that product offerings cater to the needs and wants of customers.

— Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as quality of products, prices and the importance of placing cards & gift wrap close to gifting ranges in order to maximise sales potential.

— Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for all year gifting — cards and gift wrap, in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2363548

Key Points from TOC:

THE KEY FINDINGS

Trend insight — stores

Trend insight — online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Gift spending

Research

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings — grocers

Retailer ratings — non-food retailers

All year gifting statements

Social media

Cards & gift wrap

Key findings

Retailer selection

Attitudes towards cards & wrap

Occasion bought for

Bought for

Frequency

Retailer used

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Buying dynamics

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work

Get More Access with Full [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/all-year-gifting-in-the-uk-cards-and-gift-wrap-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.