Analysis of the Global DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market (by types (workstation, kits and reagents & consumables), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institute, forensic labs and contract research organization) and applications (clinical testing, diagnostic testing and research application)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of DNA-RNA Sample Preparation. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure DNA-RNA Sample Preparation cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential DNA-RNA Sample Preparation growth factors.

The forecast DNA-RNA Sample Preparation Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, DNA-RNA Sample Preparation on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global DNA-RNA sample preparation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The nucleic acids DNA and RNA are used to identify biological agents applicable for healthcare, and biosurveillance. The isolation of nucleic acids present in DNA and RNA are crucial to genetic analysis. The technologies, such as enzymatic digestion, genomic sequencing, and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), are required for extraction and purification of nucleic acids from source samples. The DNA and RNA sample preparation kits are expected to dominate the market in 2017, owing to improved inventions that allow large-scale studies at a lower cost. In addition, high amount processing and greater application flexibility drive the demand for kits in the coming years. The workstation is used to automatically isolate nucleic acid and prepares samples for PCR or other applications such as sequencing. Thus, the workstation is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growing requirement for DNA and RNA sample preparation to isolate nucleic acid in natural form. Moreover growing research in molecular biology analysis is likely to boost the growth of the market. In addition, increasing demand for a resource as testing permutations in laboratories and revealing experts to dangerous chemicals are likely to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising trend of signing agreements by research organizations to boost the research in molecular biology are likely escalated the growth in DNA-RNA sample preparations market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost associated with DNA-RNA sample preparations is likely to restrain the market over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global DNA-RNA sample preparation market with over 40% share in the world market in 2017. Moreover, rapid growth in the markets of China and India are likely to promote growth in the Asia-Pacific region, as a result, this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Types, End User and Applications

The report on global DNA-RNA sample preparation market covers segments such as, types, end user and applications. On the basis of types, the global DNA-RNA sample preparation market is categorized into workstation, kits and reagents & consumables. On the basis of the end user, the global DNA-RNA sample preparation market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institute, forensic labs and contract research organization. On the basis of applications, the global DNA-RNA sample preparation market is categorized into clinical testing, diagnostic testing and research application.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global DNA-RNA sample preparation market such as, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and other companies.

