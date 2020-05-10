Analysis Report on Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market 2024 by Top Players- IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters

The enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is growing at a considerable rate due to the increasing global operational efficiency and reduced costs, growing business partnerships and associations; and government regulations and compliance mandates. Rise of the software enabled business and higher investments to manage compliance are some of the factors providing ample growth opportunities to the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market in the coming years.

Governance, risk management, and compliance are three mainstays that work collectively for assuring that an organization meets its objectives. The enterprise governance, risk and compliance support the risk management programs, governance processes and compliance initiatives; and it is expected to become a major part of business management in the coming years. The competitors in the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market are frequently remodeling and inventing the current architecture to acquire more secure and better systems.

On the basis of solutions, the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market can be categorized as risk management, financial controls management, compliance management, policy management, audit management and incident management. The enterprise governance, risk and compliance market can also be categorized on the basis of services as integration, consulting and support.

On the basis of end-users, the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market can be categorized as enterprises, and small and medium businesses. On the basis of application, the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market can be categorized as media and entertainment, energy and utility, banking, financial services and insurance, mining and natural resources, healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail and consumer goods, construction and engineering, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing, government agencies, telecom and IT, and oil and gas.

Some of the factors restraining the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market are limited resources and awareness within organizations, complexities related to governing security across cloud platforms, varying structure of regulatory policies, and growing complexity of risk and compliance programs.

Some of the competitors in the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market are International Business Machines Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Newport Consulting Group, Llc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, BWise BV.

