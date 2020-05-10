Animal Growth Promoter Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Cargill Animal Health, Royal DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc

Global Animal Growth Promoter market size will increase to 12000 Million US$ by 2025, from 8430 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Growth Promoter.

Animal Growth Promoters are feed additives that used to help increase the efficiency of animal production by increasing weight gain and product output. Animal Growth promoters can be classified into four groups; those that increase growth and also increase feed consumption, those that increase growth without altering feed consumption, those that do not alter growth but decrease feed consumption (generally referred to as the feed consumption ratio; FCR=kg feed consumed/kg body weight), and those that increase growth and decrease feed consumption.

Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.

Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.

The “Animal Growth Promoter Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Animal Growth Promoter market. Animal Growth Promoter industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Animal Growth Promoter industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Animal Growth Promoter Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.

Animal Growth Promoter Breakdown Data by Type

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Animal Growth Promoter Breakdown Data by Application

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

The Animal Growth Promoter report is an exclusive elaborated study of the given industry with an aim towards the global market trend. The report focuses to deliver a synopsis of global Animal Growth Promoter Market with in-depth market segmentation by several market players, suppliers and distributors of Animal Growth Promoter. The global market of this industry is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. The report delivers prime statistics on the market status of the market manufacturers who are existent leaders and provides key opportunities and trends in the market.

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Animal Growth Promoter industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Animal Growth Promoter Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

